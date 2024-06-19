Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky gave their 16-year-old daughter, Portia, a brand-new $90,000 Porsche. The exes teamed up for the surprise, and clips posted on TikTok by their daughter Sophia captured the heartwarming moment. As Portia walked out of their Beverly Hills home, she was greeted by the luxury car, adorned with a red bow. Overwhelmed with tears, Portia rushed towards the vehicle in shock, exclaiming, “Are you serious?” The family shared hugs and laughs as they celebrated the special occasion together.

The Cayenne Coupé, valued between $84,700 and $203,000, was a lavish gift for the teenager. The family, including their other daughters Alexia and Sophia, enjoyed a joy ride together in the new wheels. Despite their split nearly a year ago after 27 years of marriage, Kyle and Mauricio put aside their differences to celebrate Portia’s Sweet 16 and the milestone of her new car.

Portia had recently passed her driver’s license test but had to wait an additional month to take the required behind-the-wheel test due to timing restrictions. The family’s unity for Portia’s celebrations highlighted their commitment to co-parenting despite their separation. While Kyle Richards has described the house as feeling “quiet” after Mauricio moved out, the two have not filed for divorce yet.

As Kyle navigates this new chapter in her life, her sister Kathy Hilton shared that the transition has been challenging for the actress after spending almost three decades with Mauricio. Despite the changes, Kyle and Mauricio continue to prioritize their daughters’ happiness and well-being, coming together to create lasting memories for their family. The Porsche gift symbolized a moment of joy and togetherness, showcasing the strength of their bond as parents and a family unit.