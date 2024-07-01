Kyle MacLachlan is a well-known actor with a diverse range of iconic characters under his belt. From FBI Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks to Orson Hodge in Desperate Housewives, MacLachlan has captivated audiences with his talent. More recently, he has gained a new following on TikTok, where he shares fun and silly videos with his 500,000 followers.

In a recent interview, MacLachlan shared that his social media presence started as a way to promote his podcast, Varnamtown. The wacky and spoof content resonated with his audience, leading to a fun and playful online persona. MacLachlan collaborates with talented musicians like Lorde, Charli XCX, and Chappell Roan, using their music in his videos to create an engaging experience for his followers.

When asked about his favorite summer song, MacLachlan mentioned “Von Dutch” by Charli XCX as a catchy tune that he enjoys listening to. He also expressed his excitement for the return of Arby’s cult-favorite potato cakes, sharing a creative way to enjoy them with a beef and cheddar sandwich.

Despite his numerous iconic roles, MacLachlan embraces new characters and projects without feeling restricted by his past performances. He credits his fans for their unwavering support and acknowledges their influence in bringing back beloved shows like Twin Peaks: The Return. MacLachlan also hinted at the possibility of his friend and collaborator, David Lynch, joining TikTok, which would undoubtedly be a creative and memorable endeavor.

Reflecting on his role in Inside Out 2, MacLachlan acknowledged the growing interest in his character and the potential for a new perspective on the story. He highlighted the unique dynamic between his character and Diane Lane’s character, sparking curiosity among fans.

As the summer approaches, MacLachlan’s involvement in Arby’s potato cakes campaign showcases his playful and humorous side. He enjoys the lighthearted nature of the campaign and the opportunity to engage with fans in a new and entertaining way. MacLachlan’s enthusiasm for the return of potato cakes and his love for all things potato-related adds a personal touch to his collaboration with Arby’s.

In conclusion, Kyle MacLachlan’s interview sheds light on his versatile career, whimsical social media presence, and genuine appreciation for his fans. From embracing new projects to sharing his favorite summer snack, MacLachlan’s passion for creativity and entertainment shines through in every aspect of his work. Whether he’s channeling his iconic characters or exploring new opportunities, MacLachlan continues to captivate audiences with his charm and talent.