In a recent interview with Page Six, Kyle Cooke addressed the allegations made by his former co-star Hannah Berner regarding her firing from “Summer House.” Kyle firmly stated that he had “nothing to do” with Hannah’s departure from the Bravo reality series and expressed that he is “flattered” she believes he has the power to influence such decisions.

Hannah had claimed that her involvement in an ad for Loverboy competitor Truly Hard Seltzer led to her being let go from the show in 2021. However, Kyle refuted these claims and set the record straight in the exclusive interview. He emphasized that the decision to part ways with Hannah was not connected to her advertisement for a rival brand.

The controversy surrounding Hannah’s exit from “Summer House” has been a topic of discussion among fans of the show. Kyle’s response to the allegations sheds light on the situation and provides clarity on the circumstances surrounding Hannah’s departure.

It is important to note that conflicts and disagreements between reality TV stars are not uncommon, and the dynamics of these relationships can often lead to misunderstandings and misinterpretations. Kyle’s perspective on the situation offers a different angle to consider and adds depth to the ongoing conversation about Hannah’s firing.

As fans of “Summer House” continue to follow developments in the aftermath of Hannah’s exit, Kyle’s insights provide valuable insights into the behind-the-scenes workings of reality television. The interview with Page Six offers viewers a glimpse into the complexities of the entertainment industry and the challenges that come with navigating personal and professional relationships in the public eye.

In conclusion, Kyle Cooke’s response to the allegations made by Hannah Berner showcases his side of the story and clarifies the circumstances surrounding her departure from “Summer House.” The interview highlights the complexities of reality TV dynamics and offers viewers a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by cast members in navigating the industry. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.