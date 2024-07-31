Kristin Davis, best known for her role as Charlotte York in Sex And The City, was recently spotted filming scenes for the third season of And Just Like That wearing one of her character’s iconic little black dresses. The 59-year-old actress looked stunning in a strapless midi dress that highlighted her ageless complexion, slender waist, and ample bust. She completed her look with tights, strappy heels, and a Chanel cross-body bag, reminiscent of Charlotte’s signature style from the original series.

During filming, Kristin accidentally bumped into Radio Man, a legendary TV extra known for his numerous cameo appearances in films and TV shows. The 73-year-old actor was pushing a grocery cart with a sign that read ‘Will Work 4 Ozempic’. Kristin has reprised her role as Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the Max sequel series, And Just Like That, which follows the lives of characters from the original Sex And The City.

In a recent interview, Kristin opened up about her decision to dissolve all the fillers in her face after facing criticism and trolling about her looks. She shared that it was challenging to constantly be compared to her younger self and to deal with the pressures of looking a certain way. Despite the challenges, Kristin remains focused on her work and family, including her two adopted children.

And Just Like That was renewed for a third season, set to premiere in 2025 on Max. The upcoming season will see the addition of new characters played by Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, and Logan Marshall-Green, while promoting Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells to series regulars. The decision to remove the character Che Diaz, portrayed by Sara Ramirez, from the series was met with mixed reactions, with some fans feeling that the character no longer added value to the show.

Sources close to the production revealed that Ramirez’s character was not fired due to their support for Palestine, as previously speculated, but because the storyline no longer resonated with viewers. The decision to part ways with Ramirez’s character was made based on creative considerations and audience feedback. The show continues to explore new storylines and characters while staying true to its original premise.

As Kristin Davis continues to bring her iconic character to life on the screen, fans eagerly await the return of And Just Like That for its third season. The show promises to deliver more drama, fashion, and unforgettable moments as it follows the lives of its beloved characters in the bustling city of New York. Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes insights as the cast and crew prepare to bring another exciting season to the small screen.