Kristin Cavallari has finally spoken out about her plastic surgeries. The reality TV star revealed that she underwent a breast lift procedure nearly two years ago, which was followed by breast implants. She shared this information on her Let’s Be Honest podcast, explaining that she decided to redo her breast augmentation after breastfeeding her children.

Kristin was open about her surgeries and clarified that she had never denied getting implants, even though she had previously mentioned having a breast lift in an interview. She also addressed rumors about getting a tummy tuck, stating that she did not undergo that procedure.

The 37-year-old celebrity responded to comments and questions on social media, emphasizing that she had been honest about her surgeries from the beginning. She also shared her views on Botox, mentioning that she had never tried it and expressed concerns about the long-term effects of the procedure.

