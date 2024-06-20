Kristen Bell recently shared a funny and candid story about her first meeting with her husband, Dax Shepard. She recalled how she thought he wanted to “f**k” her after he took gum from her mouth during their initial interactions. Despite not feeling an immediate spark, Bell found Shepard handsome and noticed his protective nature and broad shoulders.

The couple officially met at a small sushi birthday dinner in 2007, where Bell found Shepard to be chatty but lacked chemistry with him at the time. However, fate brought them together again at a hockey game a few weeks later, where they hit it off and exchanged gum, leading to a lasting relationship.

Bell and Shepard, who tied the knot in 2013 and have two daughters together, recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Bell attributes the longevity of their relationship to staying vulnerable and sharing common goals. She emphasized the importance of vulnerability and working towards shared objectives with your partner to maintain a healthy and strong connection.

In a conversation with ET, Bell revealed that having common goals, such as raising their children, has been crucial for their relationship. She expressed admiration for Shepard’s creative talents and highlighted the trust and respect she has for him, which strengthens their bond both personally and professionally.

The couple’s love story serves as a reminder that relationships require effort, vulnerability, and shared aspirations to thrive. Bell and Shepard’s journey from a humorous first encounter to a decade-long marriage is a testament to the power of connection and commitment in building a lasting and fulfilling partnership.