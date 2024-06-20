Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have a unique approach to parenting their daughters, Lincoln and Delta. They have committed to always being honest with their children, no matter how difficult the question may be. Kristen mentioned in an interview that it can be challenging to filter information based on their age group, making quick decisions on what to share and what to withhold.

The couple believes that being open and honest with their kids yields better results than simply saying, “Because I said so.” They have had candid conversations with their daughters about addiction and even where babies come from. Despite their efforts, they have moments where they struggle with tough questions, like when their daughter asked about death.

Kristen shared that they told their daughter that she might become flowers when she dies, which made her cry for a moment before accepting it. While there are some pieces of information Kristen chooses to keep from her girls, she is open about most topics, including the importance of staying active and healthy.

She leads by example and encourages her daughters to move their bodies by inviting them on walks with her and her husband. Kristen has partnered with PLEZi Nutrition to promote their low-sugar fiber-filled juice boxes and co-host the PLEZi Absurdly Good Games. This initiative encourages people to showcase their skills on social media for a chance to win prizes.

The Bell-Shepard family enjoys watching Netflix’s reality series Physical: 100 together, which has inspired them to create obstacle courses at home. Kristen believes that talking about physical activity is essential before implementing any rules. Overall, Kristen Bell is dedicated to being open and honest with her daughters while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.