Krishnan Guru-Murthy has raised concerns about the BBC’s handling of the situation regarding Huw Edwards’ arrest in November. Edwards, 62, admitted to three counts of possessing indecent images after receiving 41 illegal photos from a convicted child sex offender. Seven of these images were considered the most severe, according to reports.

Despite being aware of Edwards’ arrest for serious offenses, the BBC decided to maintain his employment until April. Krishnan Guru-Murthy, a Channel 4 News presenter, expressed his thoughts on the matter, stating that the BBC needs to provide an explanation to the public regarding what they knew and why they kept it hidden.

The BBC has stated that had charges been brought against Edwards during his time with them, immediate dismissal would have been the outcome. The individual who shared the indecent images with Edwards, a 25-year-old convicted paedophile named Alex Williams, pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing illegal images of children. He received a suspended jail sentence for his actions.

The investigation into Edwards’ involvement began when his participation in a WhatsApp conversation with Williams was discovered through a seized phone. The court revealed that Williams sent Edwards a total of 377 sexual images, including 41 indecent images of children. These images ranged from category A to category C, with the most serious ones depicting children between the ages of 7 to 15 years old.

While no further indecent images were exchanged after August 2021, Edwards and Williams continued to share legal adult content until April 2022. During this period, Edwards was actively covering events such as the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh and anchoring special programs.

Edwards has been granted bail and is scheduled to appear in court in September. The BBC has expressed dismay over his actions and is facing scrutiny for their handling of the situation. It is essential for organizations to be transparent about such matters and be accountable for their decisions to maintain trust with the public. The safety and well-being of individuals, especially vulnerable children, should always be a top priority in any situation.