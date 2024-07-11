Kris Jenner recently hinted at the possibility of marrying her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. During a recent episode of the show “The Kardashians,” Kris shared with her friends Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton that she is not ruling out getting married for the third time in her life. This revelation came as she discussed her upcoming hysterectomy surgery, which left her emotional due to the loss of her ovaries.

Despite being in a relationship with Corey Gamble for a decade, Kris had previously expressed uncertainty about walking down the aisle again after two failed marriages. However, during the conversation with her friends, she joked about them being bridesmaids at her wedding, possibly when she turns 70.

Kris and Corey first sparked romance rumors in 2014 after meeting at a friend’s birthday party in Ibiza, Spain. Since then, Corey has been a constant presence by Kris’s side, attending major events and appearing on the family’s reality show.

Although Kris was seen wearing a $1.2M diamond ring on social media, sparking engagement rumors, she had maintained that marriage was not something she saw in her future. Her past marriages to Robert Kardashian Sr. and Caitlyn Jenner ended in divorce, leading her to believe that another marriage might not be necessary.

With four children from her marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr. and two daughters from her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner, Kris’s family has been a significant part of her life. Despite her reservations about marriage, it seems that Kris is open to the idea of tying the knot with Corey Gamble in the future.