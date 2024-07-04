Kris Jenner, the beloved matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, recently shared some heartbreaking news with her daughters during a family dinner in Aspen. The 68-year-old reality star revealed that doctors had found a tumor on her ovaries and she would need to have them removed.

During a candid moment with her daughters Khloe, Kim, and Kendall Jenner, Kris tearfully explained that the discovery of the tumor had left her feeling emotional. She expressed how her ovaries held a special place in her heart as they were where all of her children were conceived and grown. Kris opened up about her fears and concerns, highlighting the sentimental value of this part of her body.

The news of Kris’ upcoming surgery was met with shock and disbelief by her family, especially her eldest daughter Kourtney, who was shocked to hear that her mother would have to undergo such a procedure. Despite the emotional nature of the news, Kris remained hopeful and determined to face the surgery head-on, drawing strength from her previous experience with a hip replacement.

As the family rallied around Kris to offer support and comfort, her daughters tried to lighten the mood with humor, suggesting a “farewell ovaries party” to celebrate the organ that had played such a significant role in Kris’ life. Through tears and laughter, the family navigated this difficult moment together, showcasing their bond and love for one another.

Kris’ journey with her health struggles has been documented over the years, from her hip replacement to now facing the removal of her ovaries. Despite the challenges she has faced, Kris has remained resilient and determined to overcome whatever comes her way. Her openness and vulnerability in sharing her story serve as an inspiration to others facing similar health issues.

As Kris prepares for her surgery and the next chapter in her life, her family stands by her side, offering love, support, and plenty of laughter along the way. The strength and unity of the Kardashian-Jenner family shine through in moments of adversity, reminding us of the power of love and togetherness in facing life’s challenges.