Kris Jenner recently shared some unexpected news about her health journey. After deciding to remove her ovaries due to a tumor, she also made the decision to have a hysterectomy. This procedure involves removing both her ovaries and uterus to ensure her health moving forward.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris confided in friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick about her upcoming surgery. She explained that what started as a plan to remove her ovaries took a turn when her doctor discovered something that required the removal of her uterus as well. Despite feeling sad about this chapter of her life coming to a close, Kris expressed that she was ready to move forward with the procedure.

Although the decision was not an easy one, Kris found solace in the support of her friends and family. In a teaser for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, viewers saw Kris recovering at home with visits from her daughter Khloe and Scott Disick, who brought her comfort during her healing process.

Kris’s family has always been an important part of her life, and she has shared many sweet moments with her grandchildren on social media. From celebrating birthdays to spending quality time together, Kris cherishes every moment she gets to spend with her loved ones. Her social media posts often highlight the love and joy she feels when surrounded by her family.

As Kris continues to navigate this new chapter in her life, her family remains a source of strength and support. The bond she shares with her children and grandchildren is evident in the heartfelt moments they share together. Kris’s journey serves as a reminder of the importance of family and the love that sustains us through life’s challenges.