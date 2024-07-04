Kris Jenner’s health has been a topic of concern for fans recently after she shared the news of a tumor discovery in her ovary during a recent episode of The Kardashians. The 68-year-old momager emotionally revealed to her children that she needed to undergo a procedure to address this health issue, sparking questions among fans about whether she has cancer.

During the emotional episode, Kris tearfully informed her children about the tumor and cyst that were found during a routine scan. This revelation was difficult for Kris, who expressed that these health changes are a natural part of aging. She also shared her decision to have her ovaries removed, a choice that deeply resonated with her due to the sentimental value attached to that part of her body.

While Kris did not explicitly confirm whether the tumor discovery indicated a cancer diagnosis, she reassured her family that she would be okay. Drawing strength from her past experience with a hip replacement surgery, Kris expressed confidence in her ability to overcome this new health challenge. Despite the uncertainty surrounding her health, Kris emphasized the joy and gratitude she feels for being a mother to her six children.

This is not the first time Kris has faced health setbacks publicly. In a previous season of The Kardashians, she underwent hip replacement surgery to address severe pain in her hip. Despite the initial challenges, Kris showed resilience and determination in her recovery process, highlighting her ability to bounce back from health issues.

Fans of The Kardashians have been following Kris Jenner’s health journey closely and sending messages of support to the beloved reality TV personality. As Kris navigates this new chapter in her health, her strength and positive attitude continue to inspire those around her. Stay tuned for more updates on Kris Jenner’s health as she faces this latest health challenge with grace and courage.