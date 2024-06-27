Kris Jenner became emotional while discussing her tumor in a recent episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu. During the episode, Kris shared the results of her medical scan with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. She tearfully revealed that something had been found during the scan, leading to an emotional moment for the reality star.

This health scare involving a cyst and a tumor was first mentioned in the show’s Season 5 trailer back in May. Khloé even joked about her mother’s frequent health issues in a confessional during the recent episode. Kris’ health journey has been a prominent storyline on the show, including her hip replacement surgery in 2022.

In addition to Kris’ health struggles, the show also featured Kourtney Kardashian undergoing emergency fetal surgery in a May episode. Kourtney’s son, Rocky, also faced a rare lung issue that required medical intervention. Despite the challenges, Kris was present for Rocky’s birth, creating a special moment for the family.

Meanwhile, Khloé and Kim had a heated argument about mom-shaming in the latest episode, adding more drama to the show. Fans can catch new episodes of “The Kardashians” on Hulu every Thursday.

