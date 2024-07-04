Kris Jenner has made a heartfelt revelation about her recent medical struggles on an episode of ‘The Kardashians.’ During a family trip to Aspen, Colorado, Kris decided to share some big news with her daughters, Kim, Khloé, and Kendall. She disclosed that she had a cyst and a small tumor on her ovary, which led to the decision to have her ovaries removed. Kris became emotional as she explained that this was a sacred place where all her children were conceived and grown in her tummy.

Despite not feeling nervous about the surgical procedure, Kris expressed sadness about this chapter of her life coming to a close. Her daughters, especially Kim and Khloé, showed concern and empathy towards their mother. However, Kendall, who does not have children of her own yet, took a more practical approach and supported Kris’s decision to prioritize her health.

The family discussed having a “farewell ovaries party,” but Kris’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, surprised her with a thoughtful gift instead. Kris, who is also a mother to Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and a grandmother to 13 grandchildren, has no plans of retiring anytime soon. She shared that her own mother worked until she was 82 and found purpose and joy in her job.

This emotional moment on ‘The Kardashians’ highlights the importance of family support during difficult times and the significance of prioritizing health and well-being. Kris’s bravery in sharing her medical journey serves as a reminder to viewers to take care of themselves and seek necessary medical attention when needed. The episode sheds light on the personal struggles that even public figures like Kris Jenner face, emphasizing the importance of vulnerability and open communication within families.

As new episodes of ‘The Kardashians’ continue to stream on Hulu, fans can expect more heartfelt moments and candid conversations from the iconic family. Kris’s story serves as a powerful reminder that health should always be a top priority, regardless of one’s status or background. Her openness about her medical journey will undoubtedly inspire others to prioritize their own well-being and seek necessary medical care when faced with health challenges.