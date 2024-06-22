Kris Jenner attended a birthday party at Oswald’s in London wearing a stunning multicoloured dress with feathers and sequins. She was accompanied by her partner Corey Gamble, who has been dating Kris for a decade. The couple appeared in the reality show The Kardashians and Corey was previously featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Oswald’s is known for its discretion and luxurious interior inspired by The Gilded Age, featuring chandeliers, columns, and red upholstered chairs. Kris was quickly ushered into a vehicle due to rain outside the club, showcasing the club’s exclusive and secretive nature.

While Kris was enjoying her time in London, her daughter Kylie opened up on The Kardashians about the constant criticism she faces for her looks. Kylie shared her struggles with online attacks and viral unretouched photos, expressing how hurtful it is to be constantly judged for her appearance.

Additionally, on the show, Kourtney Kardashian revealed an intimate conversation with her husband Travis Barker about their son’s birth. Travis expressed his concerns about witnessing the birth, and Kourtney joked about not wanting him to be traumatized by his “favorite thing in the world.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family continues to captivate audiences with their personal lives and candid moments shared on television. Their glamorous events, emotional revelations, and intimate conversations provide a glimpse into the complexities of fame and family dynamics in the spotlight.