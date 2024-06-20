Kourtney Kardashian recently shared details about her son Rocky’s emergency surgery on a recent episode of “The Kardashians.” The reality TV star revealed that Rocky had a rare medical condition that required fetal surgery due to fluid in his lungs. Despite the initial surgery, the fluid returned, but Kardashian found solace in prayer and positive thinking, which ultimately led to an improvement in her son’s health.

In addition to opening up about Rocky’s health issues, Kardashian also spoke about her struggles with IVF and the emotional toll it took on her. She shared advice with a fan who had experienced multiple failed IVF cycles, emphasizing the importance of faith and prioritizing health during the process.

Before welcoming their son, Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker had to navigate their living situation, given their blended family with six children between them. They ultimately decided to move into Barker’s house temporarily while renovating Kardashian’s home to accommodate their growing family.

The couple documented their journey, including Kardashian’s labor and Barker’s concerns about their son’s health, on the Hulu show. Despite the challenges they faced, Kardashian expressed gratitude for the arrival of their son and the love and happiness he brought into their lives.

Overall, Kardashian’s openness about her family’s struggles and triumphs offers a glimpse into the realities of parenthood and the importance of resilience, faith, and love in overcoming obstacles. Through her experiences, she provides inspiration and hope to others facing similar challenges in their own lives.