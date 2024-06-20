Kourtney Kardashian recently shared the story of her son Rocky’s rare lung condition and the emergency fetal surgery he had to undergo on a recent episode of “The Kardashians.” The reality star had previously kept details of the surgery private, only mentioning a concerning ultrasound that led to the procedure.

Rocky’s condition was caused by fluid in his lungs, which started to come back even after Kardashian underwent surgery in September 2023. However, she mentioned that she had a mindset shift after watching a documentary about the power of positive thinking. She started talking to her baby every day and saying prayers, which ultimately led to the fluid completely disappearing, and they did not face any further problems.

Travis Barker, Kardashian’s partner, also expressed his worries about their baby boy’s health before his arrival. The couple welcomed Rocky on Nov. 1, just missing a Halloween birthday by one minute. Despite the challenges they faced, Kardashian expressed her joy and gratitude for their new addition to the family.

Kardashian’s positive thinking and prayers were credited for Rocky’s healthy birth, and she shared that there was a hole in the amniotic sac from the surgery, restricting her activities. She is also a mother to three other children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

While some social media users criticized Kardashian for not publicly acknowledging Disick on Father’s Day, others defended her by pointing out that Disick does not publicly honor her on Mother’s Day. Despite any controversies, Kardashian remains focused on her family and the well-being of her children, especially after the challenges they faced with Rocky’s rare lung condition and surgery.