Kourtney Kardashian has shared more about her baby Rocky’s health, revealing that she underwent emergency fetal surgery during her pregnancy in September due to fluid in his lungs. She expressed gratitude for a successful surgery and the rarity of catching the condition early. Despite initial fears when Rocky showed symptoms post-surgery, Kourtney changed her mindset after watching a documentary on positive thinking, which led to the disappearance of the fluid in his lungs.

Travis Barker, Kourtney’s partner, also expressed concerns about Rocky’s health until his birth on November 1. The couple documented their journey to the hospital, with Travis emphasizing his desire for everything to be perfect for their son. Following Rocky’s birth, Kourtney expressed immense joy and gratitude for their son and the journey they had been through.

On Father’s Day, Kourtney paid tribute to Travis with heartfelt messages and shared unseen photos of him with Rocky, praising him for being an exceptional father. Travis reciprocated the love on Mother’s Day, appreciating Kourtney’s role as a mother to their children and expressing gratitude for her love, laughter, and joy in their home.

The family shared precious moments together, from celebrating birthdays to taking vacations and enjoying quality time. Travis captured these moments on social media, showcasing the bond between Kourtney, Rocky, and himself. From beach days to international flights, the family created lasting memories and cherished every moment together.

Through these glimpses into their lives, it is evident that Kourtney, Travis, and Rocky share a deep connection and love for each other. Despite the challenges they faced during Kourtney’s pregnancy, they emerged stronger as a family and found joy in their journey together. Their story serves as a reminder of the power of positivity, love, and resilience in the face of adversity.