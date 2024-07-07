Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently participated in the Run Travis Run wellness event in Los Angeles. The couple was seen kissing at the finish line of the 5K race and holding hands as they celebrated with other participants. Kourtney shared a photo of her completion medal on her Instagram Story, captioning it with “Got my steps in this morning.”

Travis Barker had announced the wellness event in June, encouraging people to join him for a run. The next event is scheduled to take place on July 21 in Queens, New York. After the race, Kourtney showed her support for Travis by attending Blink-182’s performance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. She shared videos of him playing the drums and a behind-the-scenes picture of his dressing room.

Although their son Rocky was not present at the race or the concert, Kourtney and Travis have been enjoying parenthood together since welcoming their first child in November. Kourtney is also a mother to three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, while Travis has two children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Last month, Kourtney posted a picture of baby Rocky snuggled up to her and Travis on a private jet. The couple continues to share glimpses of their life together on social media, giving fans a peek into their relationship and family dynamics. Stay tuned for more updates on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s journey as a couple.