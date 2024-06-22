Kourtney Kardashian has been making waves with her fashion choices recently, especially since giving birth to her fourth child, Rocky. She has been accompanying her husband Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink-182, on tour across the United States. Recently, Kourtney attended a concert in Florida where she went pantless, wearing an oversized sweatshirt and a T-shirt dress that showed off her toned legs. She completed the look with knee-high boots and a messy bun hairstyle.

Before sharing a mirror selfie from the concert, Kourtney posted pictures from their night in Orlando, including Travis’s green room, Blink-182 themed cookies, and a video of the band performing on stage. Fans of the Kardashian family know that Kourtney is a huge Disney fan and often visits the theme parks. This week, she and Travis took some time off to visit Disney World in Orlando, sharing photos and videos from their time at Magic Kingdom and Epcot.

In a TikTok video, a fan captured Kourtney and Travis walking around Animal Kingdom, with Kourtney appearing to push a baby stroller, possibly carrying their youngest child. The couple’s visit to Disney World was documented on a recent episode of their family’s reality series on Hulu, where fans got to see the birth of their son, Rocky.

Kourtney’s style evolution has been a topic of conversation, with her recent fashion choices making headlines. From going pantless at a concert to enjoying a day at Disney World, Kourtney continues to showcase her unique sense of style and adventurous spirit. Fans can’t get enough of the couple’s fun-filled adventures and family moments shared on social media.