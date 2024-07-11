Kourtney Kardashian recently shared the reason behind her son Mason calling her from the side of the road. In a recent interview, Kourtney explained that Mason needed her help while he was out with friends and his phone died. She praised him for being responsible and making the right decision to reach out to her for assistance.

In other news, ‘Big Brother’ host Julie Chen Moonves discussed the AI twist in Season 26 and how it will change the game. This new element adds an exciting and unpredictable factor to the show, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Actor Matthew McConaughey made headlines when he showed off a wild bee sting swelling. Despite the discomfort, he maintained a positive attitude and shared the experience with his fans.

Meanwhile, fans mourned the loss of actress Shelley Duvall, known for her role in ‘The Shining,’ who passed away at the age of 75. Her talent and contributions to the film industry will always be remembered.

On a lighter note, ‘RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow gave newcomer Katie Ginella the nickname ‘Noella 1.5’ in an exclusive interview. The dynamic between the cast members continues to evolve as the season progresses.

In the world of social media, 10-year-old TikTok star Bella Brave was placed in a medically induced coma. Fans and followers sent their thoughts and prayers to Bella and her family during this difficult time.

Musician Meghan Trainor shared details about her new house, including a unique two-toilet set up that will have her and her husband, Daryl Sabara, sitting ‘knees to knees.’ The couple’s sense of humor and lighthearted approach to home design have captured the attention of fans.

In a surprising turn of events, Gypsy Rose Blanchard criticized individuals for visiting the home where her mother was killed. She expressed her frustration and asked for privacy and respect during this challenging period.

Actor David Duchovny revealed that he auditioned for all three male lead characters on ‘Full House.’ While he did not land a role on the iconic sitcom, his audition experiences provided valuable lessons and opportunities for growth in his career.

As fans reminisce about classic TV shows, actress Barbara Eden reflected on her most iconic moments as ‘Jeannie’ in the beloved series. Her timeless charm and talent continue to inspire audiences around the world.

Music icon Céline Dion dropped hints about a potential comeback performance at the 2024 Olympics. Fans eagerly await her return to the stage and anticipate a memorable and show-stopping show.

In the realm of politics, Hollywood stars, including George Clooney, called on President Joe Biden to ‘step aside’ in the 2024 Presidential Election. Their public statement sparked discussions about leadership and the future of the country.

Actor Ryan Reynolds shared his favorite Taylor Swift song, showcasing his admiration for the talented musician. The exchange between the two celebrities delighted fans and highlighted their mutual respect and appreciation for each other’s work.

Reality TV star Heather Dubrow reacted to her first ET interview with Jenny McCarthy in an exclusive segment. Her candid and engaging personality shone through as she discussed her experiences and insights in the entertainment industry.

Hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion surprised host Steve Harvey with her honest response on ‘Celebrity Family Feud.’ Her quick wit and humor added a fun and entertaining element to the popular game show.

Behind the scenes of ‘Unprisioned’ Season 2, actress Kerry Washington shared insights on the ‘unconventional’ family therapy featured in the series. Her dedication to portraying complex and authentic characters resonates with viewers and critics alike.

Actress Sharon Stone opened up about her financial struggles and the loss of $18 million after suffering a stroke. Despite facing challenges, she remains resilient and continues to pursue her passions and interests.

Amidst ongoing legal proceedings, actor Alec Baldwin received support from his wife, Hilaria, during the ‘Rust’ trial. Her presence in court showed solidarity and unity during a difficult and trying time.

In a bold move, Sharon Stone, 66, showcased her artistic talents by painting topless. Her creative expression and confidence inspire fans to embrace their individuality and celebrate their unique strengths and abilities.