Kourtney Kardashian received backlash for not mentioning Scott Disick in her Father’s Day post dedicated to Travis Barker. The reality star shared a heartfelt message celebrating Barker’s role as a father to their baby boy and all of their kids. However, fans were quick to point out that she failed to acknowledge Disick, who is the father of her other three children.

Some fans expressed their disappointment, commenting on the post about the importance of recognizing Disick as the father of her other kids. Despite the criticism, Barker responded to the post with love and affection, expressing how happy he is with their life together.

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child in November 2023. Despite their new family dynamic, Kardashian reportedly maintains a cordial relationship with Disick for the sake of co-parenting their children.

According to insiders, Kardashian is focused on her own life and ensuring that her children feel happy and loved. She is not overly concerned with the details of Disick’s life and is fully invested in her marriage with Barker. The couple’s children have reportedly embraced their new sibling, Rocky, and are actively involved as older siblings.

On the other hand, Shanna Moakler, Barker’s ex-wife and the mother of his other children, has spoken out about the challenges of co-parenting with a high-profile figure like Barker. She mentioned the difficulties of dealing with a narcissistic and controlling personality in a co-parenting relationship.

Overall, despite the criticism and challenges, Kardashian seems to be in a happy place in her life, focusing on her growing family with Barker. As she navigates the complexities of co-parenting and blending families, she remains committed to prioritizing the well-being of her children and building a strong foundation with her husband.