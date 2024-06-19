Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently shared a heartwarming moment that paid tribute to the iconic movie Forrest Gump. The couple embraced the spirit of the film to promote Travis’ new running and wellness experience called Run Travis Run. In a video posted on Instagram, Travis dressed up as Forrest Gump, complete with the signature blue plaid shirt, khakis, red hat, and Nike sneakers. Kourtney played the role of Jenny, Forrest’s love interest.

Travis shared that the initiative is very close to his heart, especially considering his past struggles. After a plane crash in 2008 left him with severe burns, he never thought he would be able to walk or play drums the same way again. However, he found solace in running, which gave him a sense of calmness and a rush of dopamine. He now runs three miles every day before his shows while on tour.

The couple’s son Rocky Thirteen also made an appearance in photos from Blink-182’s world tour, showcasing their family bond. Kourtney expressed her admiration for Travis, calling him inspiring and thanking him for being a great father to their children. She shared a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute on social media, expressing her gratitude for his presence in their lives.

Travis is committed to sharing the joy of running and healthy living with others through his wellness experience in Los Angeles and New York. He aims to motivate people to get outside, walk or run, and make healthy choices to create positive habits. Kourtney has been nothing but supportive of her husband’s endeavors, highlighting their strong partnership and shared values.

The couple’s family moments, including trips, celebrations, and quality time with their children, reflect their commitment to creating lasting memories and fostering a strong family bond. From birthday celebrations to Halloween outings, Kourtney and Travis prioritize family time and creating special experiences for their children.

As they continue to navigate life together, Kourtney and Travis serve as an inspiring example of love, support, and partnership. Their dedication to their family and shared values shines through in their actions and interactions with their children. The couple’s journey, marked by challenges and triumphs, showcases the power of love and resilience in overcoming obstacles and building a strong family foundation.