With Love Island USA’s sixth season coming to a close, the winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Page are looking forward to the future. The couple, who were crowned champions on July 21, shared their excitement in a post-win interview with host Ariana Madix. Serena, 24, expressed her disbelief at the win, saying, “It honestly doesn’t feel real. I don’t know if it hasn’t hit me yet, but this is crazy — couldn’t have done it without my man.” Kordell, the brother of Miami Dolphin’s wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., thanked their fans for their support, saying, “Korena couldn’t have done it without y’all! Thank you so much for believing in us.”

The reality dating show, which has been on air since 2019, awards the winning couple $10,000 to split between them. Kordell revealed their plans for the prize money, saying, “I’m going to be investing and putting it towards the business and my career [I want to get into acting]…But as far as spending, I’m not going to spend it on anything unless she wants a little something. [Serena] might get a little something.” Serena, on the other hand, had made a bet with her villa friend JaNa Craig, promising to “hook my girl up” if she won.

Throughout the season, Serena and Kordell faced challenges, including a difficult situation when Kordell returned from Casa Amor with another woman. Despite the obstacles, they were able to work through their issues and come out stronger. Looking ahead, the couple has not put a label on their relationship, with Serena mentioning, “I don’t think we have a strategy, like, we don’t really give strategic. We are very much [go with the] flow.” She also highlighted the importance of wording, sharing, “When he does ask, instead of, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’ I like, ‘Can I be your boyfriend?’ The wording matters.”

While Serena and Kordell are still going strong, other couples from the show have not confirmed the status of their relationships. JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez are still together, while Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, as well as Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, have not provided updates on their relationships post-show. Love Island USA fans will have to stay tuned to see how these relationships develop in the future.