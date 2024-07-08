Angelina Jolie and her 15-year-old son, Knox, were recently spotted out shopping together in Los Angeles. The rare outing showed Knox towering over his famous mother as they enjoyed some quality time together. Angelina was dressed in a white low-cut shirt, black blazer, matching pants, and heeled boots, while Knox opted for a more casual look with a t-shirt, athletic shorts, and Nike sneakers.

This public appearance comes after months of Knox staying out of the limelight, unlike his twin sister Vivienne, who has been more visible. Vivienne previously worked with Angelina on the Broadway show The Outsiders and even attended the Tony Awards with her mother, where the musical received multiple nominations.

In recent years, Angelina and Brad Pitt’s children have been seen dropping their father’s last name. Zahara now goes by Zahara Marley Jolie after pledging to a sorority at Spelman College, while Vivienne chose to drop Pitt from her name in the Playbill for The Outsiders. Following suit, Shiloh also filed paperwork to legally remove Pitt from her name after turning 18.

Angelina and Brad Pitt’s relationship has been tumultuous, with a messy divorce that was finalized in 2016. The two met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2003 and got married in 2014. However, their marriage only lasted two years before they decided to part ways. Angelina was ultimately granted full custody of their six children, while Brad was given visitation rights.

Despite the challenges they’ve faced, Angelina remains focused on her children’s healing and wellbeing. She has spoken out about the importance of staying strong and true to themselves in the face of media scrutiny and lies. Angelina considers her children to be incredibly brave and resilient individuals who have weathered the storm of their parents’ high-profile divorce.

As the Jolie-Pitt children navigate their own paths and make choices about their identities, Angelina continues to be a supportive and loving mother. The family may have faced its share of hardships, but they remain united in their bond and commitment to each other.