After watching the recent CBS Mornings interview with the members of R.E.M., it’s clear that the band has a deep admiration and lifelong friendship that has stood the test of time. Despite having lucrative offers to return to the road, they all agreed that quitting at the right time was the best decision for them. The band members discussed why a further reunion is unlikely and emphasized the importance of leaving their legacy intact.

The interview also shed light on the financial stability of the band, as they retained control of their master recordings and split songwriting publishing equally among all members. This financial security allows them to maintain their legacy and avoid any potential conflicts that often arise in bands over money. The band’s integrity and self-awareness to say no to potential reunion tours show a level of maturity and respect for their art and career.

In contrast, many bands continue to perform despite their performance abilities not matching their peak performances. The Rolling Stones, for example, continue to tour and release new music well into their eighties, showcasing a different approach to the music industry. While some fans may want to see bands perform one last time, the finite nature of artists and bands adds to the allure and nostalgia associated with their music.

Overall, the R.E.M. interview provided valuable insights into the band’s decision-making process, financial stability, and commitment to preserving their legacy. It highlighted the importance of knowing when to end a successful career and the significance of leaving behind a lasting impact that can be enjoyed by fans for years to come. The interview serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges faced by bands as they navigate the music industry and make decisions that will shape their future.