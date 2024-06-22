Kirsty Gallacher recently opened up about her health and her decision not to return to GB News after leaving in 2021. She shared that she had to step away from the program due to health issues related to a benign tumor and tinnitus. Despite her love for GB News, Kirsty explained that her health and other commitments make it impossible for her to return to the show at this time.

In an exclusive interview, Kirsty mentioned that she had a close friendship with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, who are currently working on GB News. She praised their work on the show but emphasized that her health and personal responsibilities prevent her from making a comeback. Kirsty also discussed her involvement in a new campaign with Husqvarna during the Euros, where the automowing company’s machines perform victory dances when a chosen team scores.

Additionally, Kirsty shared her thoughts on England’s chances in the Euros 2024 competition. Despite some key players missing from the squad, she expressed confidence in manager Gareth Southgate’s choices and hoped for a successful tournament for the team. As someone with connections to both England and Scotland, Kirsty admitted to having mixed feelings about the competition.

Kirsty’s candid interview shed light on the challenges she faced with her health and balancing her various commitments. While she may not be returning to GB News in the near future, she remains active in other projects and continues to support causes close to her heart. Her insights on the Euros and her personal experiences provide a glimpse into the life of a well-known media personality facing health struggles with resilience and determination.