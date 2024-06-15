Kinsale Arts Weekend (KAW) has officially launched its programme for 2022, running from July 11th to 14th. The festival, centered around the theme of ‘The Allure of the Sea’ or ‘Mealadh na Mara’, promises a weekend filled with performances, experiences, readings, theatre, screenings, concerts, and exhibitions throughout the seaside town of Kinsale.

One of the highlights of this year’s event is the performance by sean-nós style vocalist Iarla Ó Lionáird, who will be joined by Cormac McCarthy and Matthew Berrill. Additionally, music lovers can look forward to a soulful performance by Loah at St Catherine’s Cultural Centre. The festival will also feature the Irish premiere of Our Blue World followed by a discussion with Dr. Tara Shine, as well as a reading by Booker prize nominee Audrey McGee from her novel The Colony.

For those looking for a more interactive experience, there will be a unique opportunity to follow twelve dancers through the streets of Kinsale as they ‘Dance to the Edge of the Sea’. Attendees can also enjoy a Pop-Up Gaeltacht during the weekend.

Anna Mulcahy, the chairperson of KAW, expressed her pride in this year’s programme, stating that the artists have truly embraced the theme of the sea. She is eager to see how the audience will respond to the diverse and inspiring lineup. Despite Kinsale’s global recognition, Mulcahy emphasized that the town remains a small coastal community with a broad perspective.

In addition to the main events, a fundraising quiz for Kinsale Arts Weekend will be held on Friday, June 7th at the Lord Kingsale at 8pm. Tables of four can be reserved for €40, and those interested can contact Kit at 087-7536005 for booking information.

To purchase tickets and view the full programme, visit www.kinsaleartsweekend.com. Don’t miss out on this exciting weekend celebrating the arts and the allure of the sea in Kinsale!