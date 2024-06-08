kinocharts-usa-garfield-zeigt-krallen

Newsworthy Title: KINOCHARTS USA: Garfield Dominates Box Office with Claws Out

In the latest box office news from the USA, the summer movie season is off to a slow start. Following a disappointing Memorial Day Weekend, there is once again a lackluster performance at the US box office. However, the animated film “Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties” manages to claw its way to the top spot for the second weekend in a row, overtaking the action-packed “Furiosa.”

Despite the overall sluggish box office performance, “Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties” has found success with audiences and critics alike. The film, produced by Sony Pictures, has captured the hearts of moviegoers with its charming story and lovable characters.

As the summer movie season continues, it will be interesting to see if “Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties” can maintain its hold on the top spot at the US box office. Stay tuned for more updates on the latest box office rankings and trends.