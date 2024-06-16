Rod Stewart shared that King Charles mentioned his cancer treatment when they met at a recent event. The King, 75, hosted Stewart, David Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Sienna Miller, Edward Enninful, and others at St. James’ Palace in London for the inaugural awards for The King’s Foundation. Stewart, who is an ambassador for the charity, presented an honor during the event. He expressed admiration for the King, mentioning that he had also undergone cancer treatment while continuing to work.

In September 2019, Rod Stewart announced that he was in remission after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. He received treatment privately over a two-year period. King Charles has been open about his health since resuming public duties in late April after Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis and treatment in February. During his public appearances, he has spoken about the emotional impact of a cancer diagnosis and the challenges he has faced.

While speaking to cancer survivor Aaron Mapplebeck, King Charles mentioned experiencing a “loss of taste” during his treatment, a common side effect of chemotherapy. The palace described the King’s treatment as ongoing and expressed optimism about his progress. Doctors are pleased with the progress made so far, allowing the King to resume public duties. However, the palace did not disclose when his treatment might be completed.

The King’s Foundation Awards were organized as the first-ever awards for the charity established by Charles in 1990. The event aims to recognize individuals who contribute to creating improved communities where people, places, and the planet can coexist. The charity’s mission is to work towards a sustainable future across various sectors.

At the awards ceremony, Rod Stewart joked about being honored to be an ambassador for the charity and teased David Beckham about receiving a knighthood soon. Both Stewart and Beckham have been recognized for their contributions to music and soccer, respectively. Beckham recently signed on as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation and met with the King at Highgrove Gardens.

Despite his ongoing cancer treatment, King Charles will participate in Trooping the Colour in a modified manner, traveling by carriage with Queen Camilla instead of riding on horseback for the official birthday parade. The King remains committed to his duties and is grateful for the support of his medical team throughout his recovery process.