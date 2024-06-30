Model Kindly Myers is enjoying some time in the sun before the Fourth of July! The Army National Reserve veteran showed off her summer tan and her patriotic bikini while relaxing on a boat. She looked stunning in her red, white, and blue attire, complete with a Bush/Cheney baseball cap covering her long blonde hair.

Fans were quick to shower Kindly with compliments on her post. They praised her figure, called her a goddess, and declared her the American dream girl. Many fans expressed their admiration for her patriotic colors and sent their blessings to America.

Back at home in Nashville, Kindly shared a sweet moment with her dog, Swayze, while lounging on the couch in a red bikini. Fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable duo, with one fan calling them family and another praising Kindly as a boss lady in red.

Aside from her furry friend, Kindly also has several horses and a donkey named Michael on her farm in Nashville. She shared a video of herself interacting with her animals, showcasing her cowboy skills and her love for her four-legged companions.

In addition to her recent boating adventures, Kindly recently graced the cover of Autobabes Men’s Lifestyle magazine. The issue celebrates Kindly’s charitable nature and features a swimsuit pictorial. Fans can also catch Kindly in Miami, where she continues to stun in bikinis week after week.

Kindly Myers continues to capture the hearts of her fans with her stunning beauty, love for animals, and dedication to her craft. Stay tuned for more updates from this talented model and influencer as she continues to make waves in the industry.