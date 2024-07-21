Model Kindly Myers is embracing the summer season in style with her recent Instagram posts showcasing her in a pink swimsuit that accentuates her curves. The Army National Reserve veteran looked stunning in the one-piece swimsuit paired with thigh-high pink boots and her signature long blonde hair.

Fans couldn’t help but compare her to a real-life Barbie doll rather than Fergie, as Kindly questioned if things would ever be “Fergalicious” again in the caption. Her friends from the modeling industry also joined in, showering her post with comments about her Barbie-like appearance.

Recently, Kindly has been collaborating with Fashion Nova, as seen in her Instagram post wearing a revealing black top and camo-print pants. Fans interacted with her post, questioning where she would wear such an outfit, to which Kindly humorously replied that it’s her world and they’re all just living in it.

In a lighthearted video featuring her dog Swayze, Kindly showed her playful side as she joked about accidentally almost throwing blueberries in the trash can meant for her furry friend. Some fans found the video cute, while others expressed concern for the dog’s well-being.

Switching gears from her playful antics, Kindly shared moments from a hiking trip at Harpeth River State Park, where she posed with nature and even held up a frog for the camera. In her caption, she playfully asked her followers if they would still love her if she were a worm, sparking a humorous exchange with fans.

Kindly’s social media presence continues to captivate her fans, who can’t seem to get enough of the former soldier turned model. With each post, she showcases her versatile style and playful personality, keeping her audience engaged and entertained.

For more of Kindly Myers’ captivating content, fans can explore her Instagram profile for a glimpse into her life beyond the glamorous photoshoots. Whether she’s posing in a swimsuit or hiking in the great outdoors, Kindly’s charm and authenticity shine through, making her a beloved figure in the world of modeling and social media.