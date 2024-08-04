Kim Kardashian, a prominent figure in the fashion industry, is not immune to fashion mishaps. Despite her status as a fashion icon, there have been instances where her outfit choices have raised eyebrows and sparked controversy.

One such incident took place at the 2024 Met Gala, where Kardashian donned a custom John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown that cinched her midsection. While some praised her for her bold choice, others criticized her for promoting unrealistic beauty standards. Additionally, her struggles to walk and breathe in the tight-fitting gown did not go unnoticed by the public.

Another controversial moment occurred when Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress at the Met Gala in 2022. The dress, currently owned by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, garnered backlash for being used and potentially damaged by Kardashian. Despite her efforts to embody the iconic star, some viewed her actions as disrespectful.

In 2013, Kardashian attended the Met Gala while pregnant with her first child, North, wearing a floral high-neck, long-sleeved gown that became the subject of memes likening her to a grandmother’s sofa. The negative reception of her outfit left Kardashian feeling disheartened, although she later found solace in the approval of celebrities like the Olsen twins.

Her fashion choices continued to raise eyebrows, such as the faceless black Balenciaga gown she wore at the 2021 Met Gala, which sparked numerous memes online. Despite initial reservations about the unconventional look, Kardashian defended her outfit as fitting the event’s theme and embraced the unique design.

At her True Reflection fragrance launch, Kardashian opted for a daring outfit that exposed her chest, leading to mixed reactions from fans. Additionally, a public appearance in New York City in 2016 drew attention when she sported a revealing corset top that clashed with her overall ensemble.

During an outing at Nobu in 2022, Kardashian stunned onlookers with an all-black ensemble that accentuated her curves but received criticism for its unflattering portrayal. Similarly, her choice of a mustard yellow silk dress and gold coat at The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in 2013 was deemed a fashion faux pas by some observers.

Despite these fashion fails, Kim Kardashian’s bold and daring style choices have continued to make headlines and spark conversations within the fashion industry. While not every outfit may be a hit, her willingness to take risks and push boundaries has solidified her status as a fashion icon.