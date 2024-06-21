Kim Kardashian is lighting up the beauty world with her new line of lip glosses and highlighters under her brand SKKN BY KIM. These products are designed to give you the perfect summer glow that will make you shine like never before. Whether you prefer a subtle shimmer or a bold glow, Kim’s latest creations have got you covered.

The highlighters from SKKN BY KIM are a must-have, with a unique gel-powder formula that applies smoothly like a liquid product. They feel light on the skin and give you a dewy finish that will have everyone complimenting your radiant look. The highlighters come in shades like Golden Glow, Honey Glow, and Rose Glow, offering a variety for different skin tones.

When it comes to lip gloss, SKKN BY KIM has created a lightweight, hydrating formula that is easy to layer for added shine and pigment. The lip glosses are not sticky and come in shades like NUDE 01, NUDE 02, NUDE 04, NUDE 05, NUDE 06, NUDE 07, NUDE 08, NUDE 09, and NUDE 10, offering a range of nude tones to suit every preference.

In addition to lip glosses and highlighters, SKKN BY KIM also offers lip liners, soft matte lip colors, and eyeshadow palettes. The lip liners have a lightweight and hydrating texture that is easy to apply and blend, while the soft matte lip colors provide a blurred airbrushed finish without the need for a glam squad. The eyeshadow palettes feature 12 warm and cool nude tones with velvety matte finishes that are blendable and long-lasting.

Overall, SKKN BY KIM’s new line of beauty products is perfect for achieving a glowing and glamorous look for any occasion. With a range of shades and formulas to choose from, you can customize your makeup look to suit your style and preference. Get ready to elevate your beauty routine with these game-changing products from Kim Kardashian’s brand.