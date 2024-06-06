Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Bash with New Besties Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sanchez

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday in style, introducing her new besties Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sanchez to the world. The party, thrown by her sister Khloe Kardashian at Funke in Beverly Hills, was a star-studded event with the likes of Ivanka and Lauren in attendance.

Ivanka, daughter of former President Donald Trump, and Lauren, fiancee of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, were seated in prime positions at the party, indicating their close friendship with Kim. The two women have quickly made their way into Kim’s inner circle, earning the title of her ‘ride-or-die’ friends.

Kim and Ivanka have been friends for several years, bonding over their work on prison reform initiatives. Lauren and Kim have also formed a close bond in recent years, often stepping out for dinners together. Their VIP seating at Kim’s birthday party solidified their places in Kim’s inner circle.

The intimate soiree was attended by Kim’s closest family members and friends, with Kendall Jenner making a fashionable entrance in a leopard print bodysuit. The evening was filled with heartfelt toasts, laughter, and celebrations as Kim expressed her gratitude for her supportive friends and family.

As the night came to an end, Kim reflected on the importance of being present in the moment and surrounded by those who inspire and motivate her. The episode concluded with Kim surrounded by her loved ones, feeling grateful for another year of life and love.