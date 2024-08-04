Kim Kardashian recently had a wonderful lakeside vacation with her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. She shared some delightful moments from their family getaway on her Instagram account, treating her followers to a peek at the fun activities they enjoyed together.

In the photos, Kim was seen having a great time paddleboarding with her kids and capturing silly moments with them. The Skims founder kicked off the photo set with a sweet family picture showcasing her and her children striking playful poses. She also shared snapshots of herself floating in the water on a paddleboard and bonding with her kids at the cabin.

One endearing photo showed North and Chicago flashing peace signs while taking a break from their drawings to smile for the camera. Additionally, Kim included several scenic shots of the picturesque lake setting, including images of white tents set up by the water. She humorously captioned the post as “Summertime funtime,” capturing the essence of their memorable vacation.

The vacation photos come on the heels of North, Saint, and Chicago spending quality time with their father, Kanye West, and his wife, Bianca Censori, in Los Angeles. The children were recently spotted enjoying a movie date with Kanye and Bianca, followed by a trip to Disneyland with the rapper. While Censori missed out on the Disneyland adventure, the kids seemed to have a fantastic time with their dad.

Before their lakeside getaway, Kim Kardashian was jet-setting to Italy for a concert with her sister, Khloé. The sisters were seen sporting matching black designer outfits as they headed to Italy to attend Andrea Bocelli’s concert. Kim shared glimpses of their Italian escapade on Instagram, describing the experience as “Hot summer nights, mid July.”

Overall, Kim Kardashian’s lakeside vacation with her children was a refreshing and enjoyable family retreat. The photos captured precious moments of bonding, laughter, and fun activities, showcasing the love and happiness shared among the Kardashian-West family. As Kim continues to share snippets of her life with her followers, fans eagerly anticipate more heartwarming glimpses into her family adventures and cherished memories.