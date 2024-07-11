In an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, viewers will witness Kim Kardashian dealing with a gruesome finger injury. During a visit to the doctor’s office, Kim’s bandage is removed to reveal her sliced finger, prompting a surprised reaction from the reality star. According to Kim, the tip of her finger broke off, causing her to declare that the pain was more intense than childbirth.

Although the exact cause of Kim’s injury remains undisclosed, fans previously expressed concern when she was spotted wearing large bandages on her fingers. Speculation arose after Kim attended the 2024 Super Bowl with the bandages, where she expressed her support for all teams and hinted at a potential SKIMS campaign.

At the time of the injury, rumors swirled about Kim’s relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., as she shared a photo on Instagram of herself catching a football shortly before being seen with the bandages. However, by the following month, Kim was no longer wearing the bandages, indicating that her finger had healed in time for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

While Kim’s injury has since healed, tension between Kim and her sister, Khloé Kardashian, has been evident throughout the current season of The Kardashians. Fans can catch new episodes of the show streaming on Hulu every Thursday.

