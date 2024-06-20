Kim Kardashian recently revealed her 10-year plan, and it involves expanding her acting career. During a dinner with her close friends, she shared her excitement about selling a new comedy feature to Netflix. The movie, titled The Fifth Wheel, is described as a full comedy with an ensemble cast similar to popular films like The Hangover and Bridesmaids. Kim collaborated with Paula Pell, a former SNL star, on the project.

Despite her success, Kim admits that she was not initially planning on pursuing an acting career, but the positive response she received after her role in American Horror Story changed her mind. She expressed nervousness about delivering in her new venture and the challenge of taking on more demanding roles in the future.

Kim’s decision to venture into acting has been met with criticism, with some questioning her qualifications and suitability for the roles she takes on. However, Variety’s Co-Editor-in-Chief, Ramin Setoodeh, defended Kim’s inclusion in the Actors on Actors series, highlighting her previous success on American Horror Story.

Despite the criticism, Kim remains focused on her 10-year plan, aiming to do a movie each year for the next decade while she still feels confident in her appearance. She acknowledges that her acting journey will require her to step out of her comfort zone and push her limits.

The support and encouragement from her friends and industry peers, including stars like Amy Schumer, have motivated Kim to pursue her acting dreams. She is determined to challenge herself and grow as an actress, even if it means facing her fears and insecurities head-on.

As Kim embarks on this new chapter in her career, fans can expect to see more of her on the big screen in the coming years. Her dedication to honing her craft and pushing herself beyond her limits will undoubtedly lead to exciting opportunities and memorable performances in the world of entertainment.