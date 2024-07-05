Kim Kardashian dazzled in a stunning white outfit at Michael Rubin’s July 4th celebration, which was a glitzy affair attended by several A-list celebrities. The reality TV star was seen alongside her sister Khloe and La La Anthony, posing for photos that were shared on Rubin’s Instagram account. The event, held at Rubin’s lavish mansion in the Hamptons, attracted the likes of Tom Brady, Drake, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Last year, Kim made headlines when she was spotted chatting with Tom Brady at the same event, sparking rumors of a potential romance. However, this year, Kim arrived solo and sported a white halter top with a plunging neckline that showcased her famous curves. She paired the top with a matching skirt and accessorized with a cross necklace, looking glamorous as ever.

In addition to the star-studded guest list, which included celebrities like Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Brady also made an appearance at the party. Despite previous rumors of a romantic connection between Kim and Tom, it was revealed that Tom spent most of the evening chatting with Emily Ratajkowski, dispelling any speculation of a budding romance between him and Kim.

While Kim may not have found love at the event, she reportedly enjoyed herself and even claimed to have taken 11 shots during the celebration. The exclusive party was attended by numerous high-profile figures, including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber, making it a star-studded affair to remember.