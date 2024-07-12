Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from two summers ago, where she rocked a G-string bikini in a ‘sun bum’ celebration. The reality star showed off her toned figure, having dropped 16 pounds for the Met Gala that year. She continued to lose weight, shedding a total of 21 pounds. Kim’s post garnered over 6 million likes from fans and celebrities alike, including Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

In the photo, Kim confidently flaunted her curves in a barely-there string bikini with a thong design. Her tan skin complemented the nude-brown shade of the swimwear. The 43-year-old appeared stunning as she posed on the beach, showcasing her 24-inch waist and muscular back. Kim’s dark tresses cascaded down as she struck a pose, exuding confidence and style.

Despite her impressive weight loss journey, Kim’s caption simply read “sun bum,” without mentioning her body transformation. The SKIMS founder, known for her best-selling clothing and shapewear brand, chose not to tag SKIMS Swim in the post. Kim has been vocal about her brand’s evolution, changing the name from Kimono to SKIMS after facing cultural backlash.

In another photo shared on Instagram, Kim showed off her sensational figure in a tight bikini while soaking wet in ocean waters. The mogul tagged both SKIMS and Chrome Hearts for her jewelry, highlighting her toned abs and assets. Fans were amazed at Kim’s flawless figure, especially considering she is a mother of four children.

Kim Kardashian’s dedication to her fitness journey and brand evolution continues to inspire fans worldwide. Through her social media posts, she shares glimpses of her glamorous lifestyle and fashion choices, setting trends and making headlines in the entertainment industry.