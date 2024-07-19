Kim Kardashian recently made headlines when she reacted to Ivanka Trump’s post about her daughter Arabella’s 13th birthday party. The celebration featured a cake inspired by Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” music video. Ivanka shared pictures of the party on Instagram, showcasing Arabella with a heart-shaped cake that resembled the one from the music video. The cake had red syrup dripping down, with the lyrics “Boys only want love if it’s torture” written on it.

Kim Kardashian left a comment on Ivanka’s post, wishing Arabella a happy birthday. Despite her history with Taylor Swift, Kim has no bad blood with Ivanka. The feud between Kim and Taylor dates back to 2016 when Kim leaked a phone call between Taylor and Kanye West. This incident led to a significant fallout between the two celebrities.

Taylor Swift’s recent song, “thanK you aIMee,” was seen by many as a direct response to Kim Kardashian. The song addresses confronting a bully and reflects on the feud between Taylor and Kim. While Kim has not directly addressed the diss track, she has previously mentioned that she is a fan of Taylor’s music.

Apart from Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian has also had public feuds with other celebrities. Chloë Grace Moretz criticized Kim for sharing NSFW photos in 2016, leading to a heated exchange between the two. Similarly, Pink and Wendy Williams have also taken jabs at Kim in the past, questioning her actions and decisions.

Bette Midler and Piers Morgan are among the other celebrities who have publicly criticized Kim Kardashian. Bette’s tweet about Kim’s nude selfie in 2016 sparked a social media storm, to which Kim responded with a witty comeback. Piers Morgan also took a swipe at Kim’s choices, leading to a fiery exchange between the two.

Overall, Kim Kardashian’s interactions with other celebrities have often been met with controversy and criticism. Despite this, Kim continues to maintain her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Her reactions to various situations have sparked debates and discussions among fans and critics alike.