Kim Kardashian recently made headlines for paying tribute to Janet Jackson by wearing her iconic “If” outfit to one of Jackson’s concerts in Palm Springs, California. The 43-year-old reality star turned heads in Jackson’s two-piece ensemble from her 1993 music video, which she had won at an auction in 2021 for $25,000.

The outfit consisted of lace-up black pants with fringe, a black suede halter top with bone detailing, and a thick choker necklace. Kim Kardashian attended the concert with her sister Khloé Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner, and a group of friends, showcasing the authentic Janet Jackson look she had acquired.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared her excitement about winning the outfit at the auction, expressing her admiration for Janet Jackson. Jackson herself responded to Kim’s post, thanking her for the tribute and expressing her hope that the outfit brought Kim as much joy as it did to her.

This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian has invested in pieces of fashion history. She famously wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the 2022 Met Gala, on loan from Ripley’s Believe It or Not. Additionally, she has purchased items previously worn by Princess Diana and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis at various auctions.

Kim Kardashian’s love for iconic fashion pieces goes beyond just wearing them; she sees it as a way to pay homage to the legends who once donned these outfits. Her dedication to preserving and showcasing these pieces adds a layer of depth to her fashion choices, showing her appreciation for the history and artistry behind each garment.

As Kim continues to make waves in the fashion world, her passion for iconic looks and her ability to bring them to life in her own unique way only solidifies her status as a fashion icon in her own right. With her latest tribute to Janet Jackson, Kim Kardashian once again proves that she is not just a reality star, but a tastemaker and trendsetter in the world of fashion and pop culture.