Kim Kardashian is once again making waves with her Marilyn Monroe-inspired looks. The 43-year-old reality TV star recently shared photos on her Instagram channeling major Marilyn vibes in a sheer, chain mail dress. While Kim received over 500,000 likes from her fans, some critics were not impressed, questioning if the images were “flattering.”

In the photos, Kim showcased her bombshell figure in a skintight, sleeveless maxi dress made entirely of mesh-effect chain mail. She posed confidently, highlighting her curves and famous backside. The braless finish and bleached eyebrow trend added to the bold and daring look that Kim was going for.

Fans had mixed reactions to the photos, with some likening Kim to Lady Gaga and others expressing disappointment in the overall outcome. Despite the criticism, Kim continued to push boundaries and experiment with different styles, showing off her versatility and confidence.

Just a few days before this Marilyn Monroe-inspired shoot, Kim had garnered attention for a late-night SKIMS photoshoot where she displayed a more traditional look. Wearing a skintight, tube minidress from her SKIMS brand, Kim flaunted her killer waistline and curves, proving that she can pull off a variety of styles effortlessly.

Kim Kardashian, who has a net worth of $1.7 billion, continues to captivate audiences with her fashion choices and bold photo shoots. Whether she’s channeling Marilyn Monroe or sticking to her signature style, Kim never fails to make a statement and keep her fans engaged.