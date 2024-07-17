Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney are reportedly in the midst of a feud, according to sources close to the family. It seems that the sisters are not on speaking terms off-camera, with Kourtney feeling that Kim has been talking negatively about her behind her back. The tension between the two has been escalating, with Kourtney focusing on her newborn baby, work, and taking care of her kids, leaving her with little time for socializing with Kim and their circle of friends.

There have been rumors circulating that Kourtney has been cutting out her old friends, including those she shared with her ex-partner Scott Disick. This has caused further strain in her relationship with Kim, who Kourtney suspects may be behind the gossip. The sisters have had their fair share of conflicts in the past, famously shown on their reality show.

In recent episodes of their show, viewers witnessed clashes between Kim and Khloe over parenting styles and technology use. Kim criticized Khloe for not being present in the moment and for always being on her phone during a family ski trip. The Kardashian sisters have a complicated relationship, with their disagreements often playing out in the public eye.

During a previous season, Kim accused Kourtney of alienating her friends, leading to a heated argument between the two. Kourtney denied the accusations and clarified that the chat group in question only included Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie. The sisters have had emotional exchanges, with Kim expressing her frustration and Kourtney asserting her independence from the family dynamic.

The Kardashian family is known for their immense wealth, with Kim being the richest among her siblings. Kourtney has a net worth of £52 million, while Kim’s net worth is an astounding £1.3 billion. Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie also have substantial fortunes, highlighting the financial success of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Despite their personal differences, the sisters continue to navigate their relationships and business ventures in the public eye, captivating audiences with their drama and success.