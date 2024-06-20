Kiefer Sutherland recently shared a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Donald Sutherland, who passed away at the age of 88. Donald, a legendary actor known for his roles in the Hunger Games franchise and M*A*S*H, left behind a remarkable legacy in the world of film and television.

In an emotional Instagram post, Kiefer described his father as one of the most important actors in the history of film, praising his fearlessness in taking on any role, whether good, bad, or ugly. He emphasized Donald’s passion for his craft, stating that he loved what he did and did what he loved, which ultimately led to a life well lived.

Following the news of Donald’s passing, an outpouring of support and condolences flooded in from fans and fellow celebrities. Actor Cary Elwes expressed his devastation and shared his gratitude for having known and worked with Donald. Michael Rosenbaum and Lindsey Vonn also reached out to Kiefer, offering their love and support during this difficult time.

While Donald was most recognized for his role as President Snow in The Hunger Games films, he had a diverse and successful career that spanned decades. He received accolades for his work in TV movies and mini-series, including a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

In addition to Kiefer, Donald is survived by his wife Francine Racette, as well as his children Roeg, Rossif, Angus, Rachel, and four grandchildren. As we remember Donald Sutherland’s contributions to the entertainment industry, we reflect on his iconic performances and the lasting impact he has left on audiences around the world. From his early days in the industry to his most recent roles, Donald’s talent and dedication to his craft will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers.