Khloé Kardashian went all out for her son Tatum’s 2nd birthday on July 28. The reality TV star hosted a dinosaur-themed “Two-a-saurus” bash with her mom, Kris Jenner, in attendance. The extravagant celebration was attended by other family members like Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Malika and Khadijah Haqq. Even Khloé’s ex, Tristan Thompson, was spotted at the festivities planned by celeb-favorite Mindy Weiss.

Khloé took to her Instagram Story to share a glimpse of the lavish party with fans. The backyard was decked out with colorful balloon arrangements, life-size dinosaur sculptures, and pool floats. The highlight of the event was Tatum’s custom three-tiered cake, which Khloé couldn’t help but admire, calling it “cute.”

The dessert table was filled with themed goodies like cookies, rice krispie treats, and donuts provided by Cake Gourmet Sugar Service. Guests enjoyed a variety of snacks like tortilla chips, guacamole, burgers, fries, chicken nuggets, and fruit cut into dinosaur shapes.

Activities at the party included a fossil station for the kids, a piñata shaped like a dinosaur egg, and a Stoney Clover booth where Tatum’s sister, True Thompson, and her cousins designed custom bags. There were also arts and crafts stations where the kids could paint T-rex pictures and dig up fossils.

The celebration was not just about Tatum’s birthday but also a family affair. Khloé and Tristan welcomed Tatum via surrogate in July 2022. Despite their past relationship ups and downs, the exes have been on good terms recently. The party came after the Kardashian family helped Tristan celebrate his brother Amari’s 18th birthday at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif.

Amari, who has epilepsy, posed for a photo with Khloé, who shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her love and admiration for him. The NBA player was named his brother’s legal guardian after their mother’s passing in January 2023.

Overall, Tatum’s “Two-a-saurus” birthday bash was a memorable and fun-filled event that brought together family and friends to celebrate the special occasion. The extravagant decorations, delicious treats, and entertaining activities made it a party to remember for everyone involved.