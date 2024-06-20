Khloe Kardashian recently shared some insights into her past relationship with Lamar Odom during a conversation with her friend Malika Haqq on a recent episode of The Kardashians. While discussing a new guy Malika was seeing who was persistent in texting her, Khloe admitted that she found persistence attractive. She then reflected on Lamar’s early pursuit of her, revealing that his determination to get her phone number through their shared business manager was a turn on for her.

Khloe mentioned that she appreciated a little bit of aggressiveness, which Lamar displayed in his pursuit of her. Despite their split in 2013 following Lamar’s cheating scandal and drug overdose, both Khloe and Lamar have openly discussed their relationship over the years. Lamar has expressed a desire to reconcile, but the two have not gotten back together.

In 2022, Lamar made a statement implying that he may still be married to Khloe if he had protected her instead of causing her emotional pain. This comment sheds light on the complexities of their past relationship and the lingering feelings between them.

Khloe’s revelation about Lamar’s ‘turn on’ sheds light on the dynamics of their early romance and the qualities that initially attracted her to him. It also highlights the importance of persistence and determination in pursuing a romantic interest. Despite the challenges they faced in their relationship, it is clear that there was a strong connection between Khloe and Lamar that has left a lasting impact on both of them.

As we reflect on Khloe and Lamar’s past relationship, we are reminded of the complexities of love and the enduring feelings that can linger long after a relationship has ended. Their story serves as a reminder that relationships are often messy and complicated, but they can also be filled with moments of genuine connection and attraction that leave a lasting impression.

In conclusion, Khloe’s recent revelation about Lamar Odom offers a glimpse into the early days of their romance and the qualities that drew them together. Despite their separation, the bond between them remains strong, reflecting the enduring nature of love and connection. Their story is a reminder that relationships, like life, are often unpredictable and filled with unexpected twists and turns. Through it all, the memories and feelings shared between two people can endure, shaping their lives in profound ways.