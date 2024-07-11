Khloé Kardashian recently shared that she would have considered trying Ozempic for weight loss when she was larger. She mentioned that she had tried various weight loss trends in the past but never the real thing that actually works, which is a lifestyle change. The reality star has been vocal about her struggles with her body image over the years.

Khloé revealed that she follows a workout routine that includes circuit training with cardio intervals to keep her heart rate up and down. She emphasized the importance of balance in her life, mentioning that she often celebrates her hard work with a full large pizza, sticking to just cheese because she considers herself a “kid’s menu type of girl.”

Despite being in the public eye and facing criticism, Khloé stated that she is not about the number on the scale. She believes that people should focus on being active, healthy, and strong for themselves, regardless of their size. The Good American co-founder emphasized the importance of self-care and self-love.

Responding to accusations that she was taking Ozempic for weight loss, Khloé clarified that she was not on the prescription medication. She defended her years of hard work in the gym, mentioning that she dedicates time to training five days a week at 6 am. She expressed frustration at being judged and urged people to stop making assumptions about her choices.

In a previous interview, Khloé opened up about her journey with body image, stating that she had experienced periods of insecurity due to public opinions about her appearance. She acknowledged that her confidence had fluctuated over the years but emphasized the importance of self-acceptance and self-confidence.

Overall, Khloé Kardashian’s story is a reminder that weight loss journeys are personal and unique to each individual. While she considers trying different methods to achieve her fitness goals, she values hard work, dedication, and a balanced approach to health and wellness. Through her honesty and vulnerability, Khloé continues to inspire others to prioritize self-care and self-love on their own paths to well-being.