Kevin Hart recently opened up about his experience working on the upcoming movie adaptation of the popular video game “Borderlands.” The comedian and actor discussed the stunts he performed for the film and how he approached the physical challenges of the role.

In a recent interview, Hart shared that he was excited to be a part of the “Borderlands” movie and to take on a role that required him to do his own stunts. He explained that he worked closely with the stunt team to ensure that he could perform the action sequences safely while still delivering an entertaining performance.

Hart emphasized the importance of preparation and training when it came to executing the stunts for the film. He revealed that he spent hours practicing and rehearsing the action sequences to make sure that he was ready to perform them on set. Despite the physical demands of the role, Hart expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to push himself and try something new in his career.

The actor also highlighted the collaborative nature of working on a project like “Borderlands,” where he had the chance to work with a talented cast and crew. Hart praised his co-stars and the filmmakers for their support and guidance throughout the filming process, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in bringing the movie to life.

Overall, Kevin Hart’s insights into his experience working on the “Borderlands” movie shed light on the dedication and effort required to bring a high-octane action film to the big screen. His commitment to performing his own stunts and his enthusiasm for the project promise an exciting and entertaining cinematic experience for audiences when the movie is released.