Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and shared his favorite Marvel characters with ET’s Ash Crossan. Feige expressed his gratitude for the journey he has had with Marvel, from the highs to the lows and back to the highs. He emphasized the importance of the people who have been with him throughout this journey.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by various MCU icons, including Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who are joining the MCU in their new film, Deadpool & Wolverine. Other guests included director Shawn Levy, Emma Corrin, Chris Evans, Kathryn Hahn, David Harbour, Ke Huy Quan, Simu Liu, Chris Pratt, Sebastian Stan, and Brie Larson, making it a memorable event in Hollywood.

When asked about his favorite Marvel characters, Feige mentioned several, including Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Chris Evans’ Captain America, and Tony Stark portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. He acknowledged the contributions of these actors and characters in shaping the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reflecting on receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Feige described it as a childhood dream come true. He expressed his gratitude for the honor and the significance of having a monument that will last forever.

In addition to discussing his favorite Marvel characters, Feige also talked about the impact of the MCU on popular culture and the entertainment industry. He highlighted the collaborative efforts of actors, directors, and producers in bringing these beloved characters to life on the big screen.

Overall, the ceremony honoring Kevin Feige was a celebration of his contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his role in shaping the future of superhero films. The event brought together past and present MCU stars, showcasing the enduring legacy of Marvel’s beloved characters and stories.